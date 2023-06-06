CCSO Appoints John Jamison and Adam Simonsen as operations lieutenants

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — John Jamison and Adam Simonsen have been promoted to operations lieutenants in the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamison will lead the Flagstaff Patrol District and Simonsen will lead the administrative sergeant, search and rescue, and public information programs areas.

Jamison has an extensive career in law enforcement. and has been with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office since 2006. Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, Jamison worked for the Williams Police Department for 14 years where he held several assignments, to include police officer, detective and sergeant.

Jamison has 31 years of law enforcement experience, consisting of five years as a deputy/officer, three years as a detective and 23 years as a sergeant.

As a deputy with CCSO, he was assigned to the Northern Arizona GIITEM Gang Task Force for two years. He was the community deputy in Munds Park where he forged partnerships with residents and professionals. He was a key part in starting the Munds Park Neighborhood Watch, which is still one of the most active Neighborhood Watch groups today. Jamison took an innovative approach to addressing community concerns, which made a significant difference in the safety of the community.

Simonsen has been with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office since Dec. 2020. Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, he worked for the Kingman Police Department for 11 years, where he held several assignments, to include police officer, detective, and K9 officer.

Prior to working for the Kingman Police Department, Simonsen worked as a detention officer for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for approximately three years, where he was promoted to detention corporal.

Simonsen has significant experience in several different areas. His training and certifications throughout his career include bicycle patrol training, supervisor/leadership training, general instructor certification, field training officer, taser instructor, basic and advanced forensic interviewing, criminal interdiction school, K9 handler school (narcotics and patrol), and pepper ball instructor training. While at the Kingman Police Department, Simonsenearned the Distinguished Service Award, Department Commendation, Officer of the Year, Lettie Crocker Award (Community Chosen Award), and the Good Conduct Award. Lt. Simonsen is also an Eagle Scout.

