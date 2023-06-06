OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, June 08
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

CCSO Appoints John Jamison and Adam Simonsen as operations lieutenants

Lt. Jamison and Lt. Simonsen sworn in by Sheriff Driscoll. (Photo/Coconino County)

Lt. Jamison and Lt. Simonsen sworn in by Sheriff Driscoll. (Photo/Coconino County)

Originally Published: June 6, 2023 11:31 a.m.

COCONINO COUNTY, Ariz. — John Jamison and Adam Simonsen have been promoted to operations lieutenants in the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office.

Jamison will lead the Flagstaff Patrol District and Simonsen will lead the administrative sergeant, search and rescue, and public information programs areas.

Jamison has an extensive career in law enforcement. and has been with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office since 2006. Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, Jamison worked for the Williams Police Department for 14 years where he held several assignments, to include police officer, detective and sergeant.

Jamison has 31 years of law enforcement experience, consisting of five years as a deputy/officer, three years as a detective and 23 years as a sergeant.

As a deputy with CCSO, he was assigned to the Northern Arizona GIITEM Gang Task Force for two years. He was the community deputy in Munds Park where he forged partnerships with residents and professionals. He was a key part in starting the Munds Park Neighborhood Watch, which is still one of the most active Neighborhood Watch groups today. Jamison took an innovative approach to addressing community concerns, which made a significant difference in the safety of the community.

Simonsen has been with the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office since Dec. 2020. Prior to joining the Sheriff’s Office, he worked for the Kingman Police Department for 11 years, where he held several assignments, to include police officer, detective, and K9 officer.

Prior to working for the Kingman Police Department, Simonsen worked as a detention officer for the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office for approximately three years, where he was promoted to detention corporal.

Simonsen has significant experience in several different areas. His training and certifications throughout his career include bicycle patrol training, supervisor/leadership training, general instructor certification, field training officer, taser instructor, basic and advanced forensic interviewing, criminal interdiction school, K9 handler school (narcotics and patrol), and pepper ball instructor training. While at the Kingman Police Department, Simonsenearned the Distinguished Service Award, Department Commendation, Officer of the Year, Lettie Crocker Award (Community Chosen Award), and the Good Conduct Award. Lt. Simonsen is also an Eagle Scout.

Information provided by CCSO.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State