Ash Fork firefighter arrested for suspected arson

ASH FORK, Ariz. — Authorities have tied a suspect to a series of arson events that have ravaged the Ash Fork area over the past few months. Surprisingly, the suspect turned out to be 18-year-old firefighter Karson Nutter, formerly a member of the Ash Fork Volunteer Fire Department. Nutter's arrest came after a confession, where he admitted to setting at least seven of the eight arson events that occurred in Yavapai County and Coconino County.

The series of fires began on June 15, when multiple fires broke out at the Mobile gas station in Ash Fork. Firefighters from Ash Fork Volunteer Fire Department (AFVFD) and Kaibab Estates West Volunteer Fire Department (KEWVD) responded to the incidents, but little did they know that one of their own was allegedly behind the destructive acts.

Suspicion initially arose when the fires appeared to escalate rapidly, leading AFVFD Fire Chief Mike Zigmund to call the situation "very suspicious."

The Yavapai County Sheriff's Office (YCSO) and the Coconino County Sheriff's Office (CCSO) deputies were able to link eight separate arson events that have occurred between Yavapai County and Coconino County (four structure fires and four wildfires). They developed a suspicion that Ash Fork Firefighter Nutter, was the key suspect in this series of arsons in the area. During early investigative interviews, deputies noted deceptive and misleading information in the statements provided by Nutter, furthering suspicion of him being the key suspect.

Following a small fire July 20, deputies from both YCSO and CCSO interviewed Nutter again. They obtained a full confession from Nutter and his direct involvement with setting at least seven of the eight arson events, including three of four fires in Yavapai County.



In Yavapai County, there were two separate fires set to the Mobile Station in Ash Fork and two separate fires set to the county-owned cemetery in Ash Fork. In Coconino County, two abandoned homes burned down in Kaibab Estates West, and two wildfires on Forrest Service Road 124.

During his confession, Nutter stated that his motives in setting these fires ranged from boredom, retaliation against a former employer, chasing a thrill, and setting fires to some abandoned homes for being "ugly."

Nutter was booked into the YCSO Detention Center on three counts of Arson of a Structure or Property, Aggravated Criminal Damage for defacing a cemetery/burial property, and five counts of False Reporting to Law Enforcement for knowingly providing false suspect information to impede a criminal investigation. It is anticipated that Coconino County Sheriff's Office will be filing further charges for the offenses in their county.

Information provided by YCSO.