Obituary: Christopher John Harkey

Chris was a beloved husband, father, brother, and son who was loved by so many. Tragically Chris was taken from all of us much too soon on June 4th, 2023. Chris was a 5th generation Flagstaff native born to Ken and Toni Harkey on April 21, 1986.

He loved the outdoors and his family. Chris served his country as a Sergeant in the Marine Corps., completing two deployments to Iraq. Chris then came back to his home where he met his wife Erin. After two seasons as a wildland firefighter he began following his passion for the outdoors working for Bull Basin Archery where he was able to touch many people's lives. Chris was the first to be there to help anyone in need, regardless of the time or what was asked.

He recently began a path pursing a career in the fire service where he could continue to help and serve his community. He loved spending his time hunting, taking camping trips with Erin and their children, and going to San Carlos Mexico where he could take his boat out to fish.

Chris is survived by his wife Erin, two children Reid and Azalea. His parents Ken and Toni Harkey, sister Lindsey Shelp (Garrett, Thea and Jack) and many aunts, uncles, cousins and friends who all loved him dearly.

A Memorial for Chris will be held July 16 at 2 p.m. at the Elks Lodge of Flagstaff Arizona, with military honors beginning at 3 p.m. This will be a casual affair to celebrate Chris' life.