Infant dies after tragic accident in Cottonwood
COTTONWOOD, Ariz. — A 13-month-old baby has died after reportedly being run over by a car at a residence in the Verde Village in Cottonwood.
Yavapai County Sheriff’s deputies and Verde Valley Fire District responded to the scene July 6, on Western Drive when a woman called 911 saying she had run over her baby.
According to YCSO, the vehicle had been parked in a gravel area next to the house. The mother meant to maneuver the car out of a tight space, so she placed the baby, who was already in a car seat, away from the car “in an area she felt was safe,” YCSO reported.
When she then repositioned the vehicle, the front tire caught the canopy of the car seat, causing it to fall backward. The child suffered critical injuries.
Verde Valley Ambulance and a medical helicopter both responded to the scene, and deputies blocked Western Drive from traffic. Medical personnel performed life-saving measures on the child at the scene and in the ambulance, but the infant was pronounced deceased at Verde Valley Medical Center, according to YCSO.
The YCSO Criminal Investigations Bureau continues to investigate this incident and has no further comment at this time.
