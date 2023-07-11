BLM and Forest Service to host community meeting for proposed natl. monument near Grand Canyon

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — The Bureau of Land Management and the U.S. Forest Service will host a public meeting to hear from the community about management of the region’s public lands, including a proposal to designate existing public lands as a national monument in northern Arizona.

The meeting will take place from 1-4 p.m. July 18 at the Doubletree Grand Ballroom in Flagstaff.

The community meeting is part of the Biden-Harris administration’s commitment to support locally led conservation efforts across the country.

In May, Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland visited the greater Grand Canyon landscape to meet with tribal leaders, local elected officials and community members to hear about their vision for conserving the natural and cultural resources in the greater Grand Canyon watershed.

The community meeting responds to requests from local, county, state and tribal officials, as well as pending legislation in Congress, calling for the protection of the landscape as the Baaj Nwaavjo I’tah Kukveni Grand Canyon National Monument to be managed by the BLM and USFS.