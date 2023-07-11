Around the Rim: Week of July 12

Tusayan tutoring and story time July 14

Tutoring and story/activity time resumes July 14 at Tusayan Town Hall. Library services include: free notary services, free library card, research, GED assistance and computer access.

Improv Club meet and greet July 16

The Grand Canyon Improv Club is hosting and open meet and greet session at 7 p.m. July 16 on the Rec Center patio. This event is free and open to the community.

Flagstaff shopping trip July 18

The Rec Center is offering a trip to Flagstaff for shopping July 18. Cost is $22.5 per person. For more information or to sign up, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Navajo flute player Milton Tso at Desert View July 19

Grand Canyon National Park will present a talk and musical performance by Navajo flute player Milton Tso at 6:45 p.m. July 19 at Desert View amphitheater. This evnt is free and open to the public.

Tusayan Summer Youth Program runs through July 28

The town is pleased to announce the second annual free Summer Youth Program. This year participants will have additional field trips and presenters from NAU and the Forest Service. Visit Tusayan Town Hall for sign ups.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

Grand Canyon Visitor Center closed Wednesdays and Thursdays

The Grand Canyon Visitor Center will remain closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays until further notice. Restrooms are still available adjacent to the Visitor Center and the Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and gift shop will remain open seven days a week.

Call for 2024 resident astronomers and artists: apply through July 31

Grand Canyon Conservancy’s Astronomer in Residence program supports astronomers and dark-sky advocates from various disciplines that wish to engage with the night skies of Grand Canyon and build connections with the community by sharing their expertise, instruments and passion with the park’s public.

Astronomers, both professional and amateur, scientists from ecologists to geologists, dark-sky advocates, educators, writers and other practitioners with expertise in the night sky are encouraged to apply.

Visit www.grandcanyon.org/our-work/artist-in-residence/.

