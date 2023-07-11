Around the Rim: Week of July 12
Tusayan tutoring and story time July 14
Tutoring and story/activity time resumes July 14 at Tusayan Town Hall. Library services include: free notary services, free library card, research, GED assistance and computer access.
Improv Club meet and greet July 16
The Grand Canyon Improv Club is hosting and open meet and greet session at 7 p.m. July 16 on the Rec Center patio. This event is free and open to the community.
Flagstaff shopping trip July 18
The Rec Center is offering a trip to Flagstaff for shopping July 18. Cost is $22.5 per person. For more information or to sign up, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Navajo flute player Milton Tso at Desert View July 19
Grand Canyon National Park will present a talk and musical performance by Navajo flute player Milton Tso at 6:45 p.m. July 19 at Desert View amphitheater. This evnt is free and open to the public.
Tusayan Summer Youth Program runs through July 28
The town is pleased to announce the second annual free Summer Youth Program. This year participants will have additional field trips and presenters from NAU and the Forest Service. Visit Tusayan Town Hall for sign ups.
Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings
Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751
Grand Canyon Visitor Center closed Wednesdays and Thursdays
The Grand Canyon Visitor Center will remain closed on Wednesdays and Thursdays until further notice. Restrooms are still available adjacent to the Visitor Center and the Grand Canyon Conservancy bookstore and gift shop will remain open seven days a week.
Call for 2024 resident astronomers and artists: apply through July 31
Grand Canyon Conservancy’s Astronomer in Residence program supports astronomers and dark-sky advocates from various disciplines that wish to engage with the night skies of Grand Canyon and build connections with the community by sharing their expertise, instruments and passion with the park’s public.
Astronomers, both professional and amateur, scientists from ecologists to geologists, dark-sky advocates, educators, writers and other practitioners with expertise in the night sky are encouraged to apply.
Visit www.grandcanyon.org/our-work/artist-in-residence/.
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@williamsnews.com.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Man dies after going over Grand Canyon Skywalk
- Fourth of July fireworks canceled; set for Labor Day instead
- Williams gears up for Fourth of July celebration
- At Lake Powell, record low water levels reveal an 'amazing silver lining'
- Forget Disney. Ron DeSantis Has a Surprising New Target
- Cowpunchers Reunion Rodeo returns to Williams June 17-18
- US House panel investigates ties between US Interior secretary, environmentalists
- 23 freight cars, dozens of new vehicles damaged in BNSF train derailment in Garland Prairie
- Actor Julian Sands died while hiking on California mountain, authorities confirm
- Obituary: Stella K. Sanchez
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: