Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tusayan, Williams ranger districts enter Stage 1 fire restrictions

Stock photo

Stock photo

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 3, 2023 11:55 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Stage 1 fire and smoking restrictions have been in effect since June 26 on the entirety of the Coconino National Forest, as well as the Williams and Tusayan Ranger Districts of the Kaibab National Forest.

Under Forest Service Stage 1 restrictions, fires, campfires, charcoal, coal and wood stoves are prohibited, except within a developed recreation site.

Smoking is also prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building or a developed recreation site. Fireworks are always prohibited on all national forest and state lands.

Using a device that is solely fueled by pressurized liquid petroleum or LPG fuels that can be turned on and off is allowed in areas that are barren or cleared of all overhead and surrounding flammable materials within three feet of the device.

Recreational shooting is allowed as long as it follows the target shooting regulations. Flyer for Stage 1 Fire Restrictions beginning Thur June 29 on Williams Ranger District.

Fire restrictions are implemented to help prevent human-caused fires and to limit the exposure of visitors during periods of potentially dangerous fire conditions. Decisions about fire restrictions are based on a combination of carefully measured factors. Criteria used to determine when to implement restrictions include current and predicted weather, fuel moisture, fire activity levels, enduring drought and available firefighting resources.

Additional restrictions could be forthcoming if conditions warrant. Fire restrictions typically remain in effect until the area receives significant, widespread precipitation.

Violations could result in mandatory appearance in a federal court, fines or jail time.

The public is reminded to always be extra cautious when recreating on public lands, regardless of restrictions. Even when forest-wide restrictions aren’t in place, there are places on the Coconino National Forest that have fire restrictions year-round, such as the Flagstaff area, Sedona/Oak Creek Canyon and West Sedona areas, as well as Pumphouse Wash.

