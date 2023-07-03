NPS Leadership spotlight: Kate Densmore, Analyst, Division of Planning, Environment and Projects
I’ve lived at the Grand Canyon for eight years, but only made the jump to the NPS myself about a year ago.
Before coming over to the dark side — I mean, NPS employment — I started out life as a middle school teacher for five years, and then transitioned into starting and running my own photography, workshop, and consulting business, serving thousands of clients all over the world for 12 years.
I sold that business in December 2021, and I’m now in an NPS position that lets me put both those areas of expertise to good use: doing my part to keep the Division of Planning, Environment, and Projects clicking along and running smoothly, and making it a personal goal to get our division chief, Rob Parrish, to laugh at least once a day.
My family and I have lived in a few different parks over the years: in Rocky Mountain National Park, where we lived in a falling apart trailer that the park thoughtfully “un-condemned” just for us; in Independence National Historical Park, where we lived in the middle of downtown Philadelphia in a super cool historic building just a few hundred yards away from the Liberty Bell; and in Olympic National Park, where we lived on the wild, rainy, remote coast of the Olympic Peninsula and fell asleep listening to the ocean and hoping the giant rainforest trees wouldn’t fall on our house.
We moved to Grand Canyon sight unseen, and the first time I saw the Grand Canyon was when rolled in with the moving truck.
I’m also active in our community, having started the holiday lights tradition on Randy Thompson, served as the Kaibab Learning Center board treasurer a few years ago, and now currently serve as GCUSD board president. And you’ve probably seen my two girls running wild around the pines and Park Circle with their pack of friends.
How long have you lived and/or worked at GRCA? Where are you based out of?
Though I’ve lived here for eight years, I just celebrated my one-year anniversary as a GRCA employee this week. I’m currently based out of the South Rim Headquarters.
What have you enjoyed the most about working and/or living at GRCA so far?
My favorite thing about living here is the community. Amazing, awesome people live here — I’ve met forever friends who have become my family here, and I will always be grateful for getting to raise my daughters in a place like this.
What are some of your favorite local spots to visit in or around the South Rim?/What are you looking forward to this summer season?
My oldest daughter is really into astronomy, so one of our favorite (though random) places in the park is the commercial parking lot behind the visitor center, as it’s the best place for viewing the stars with her telescope.
