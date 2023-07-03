OFFERS
Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Mon, July 03
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices
Puzzles

High school student alerts AZED of need for schools to communicate military career info

The new webpage includes links to the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Army National Guard and Air National Guard. (Adobe Stock)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: July 3, 2023 11:27 a.m.

PHOENIX – The Arizona Department of Education has unveiled a one-stop service to help students interested a military career get information about the U.S. armed forces. The department has established a webpage at azed.gov/military so students can get essential information about the various branches of the service.

The need for this effort was presented to state schools chief Tom Horne earlier this year by Raif Byers, a now-graduated Phoenix-area high school senior who was unable to find helpful and detailed information about a military career on the websites for his high school or the district he attends. He found that many other students his age have the same problem.

Byers noted, “I was trying to learn more about a career in the Navy when I was in high school, but it was nearly impossible for me to find any information on my school district website. It’s relatively easy to learn about other types of careers, so I believe it’s just as vital for schools to make armed services information readily available to students. Unfortunately, I learned that in many districts, that’s just not the case. I’m very grateful to Superintendent Horne for creating this webpage where anyone in the state can easily learn about a career serving our country.”

Horne said, “With a historic shortfall of U.S. military recruiting goals, Arizona high schools need to do as much as possible to help students get the information they need to learn if a career in the armed services is an appropriate choice for them. Serving our country is an honorable endeavor and our nation will depend on the next generation of those who enlist or become officer candidates so that our military can continue to defend our freedoms.”

The webpage includes links to the Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Air Force, Space Force, Coast Guard, Army National Guard and Air National Guard. It also has details about the various military benefits and information for those interested in becoming officers or enlisted personnel.

Information provided by AZED.

