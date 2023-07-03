Community calendar: Week of July 5
Parks Community Yard Sale July 8
Parks is hosting a community-wide yard sale July 8 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Maps of sale locations and lunch are available at the Ponderosa Fire Department on Spring Valley Rd. Lunch will be served at 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Donations will be accepted and go to the Parks Area Connection. Neighbors are welcome to join in the fun. More Information is available by calling Diane at (623) 640-6470.
Reception at The Gallery in Williams July 8
The Gallery in Williams will host a reception on July 8 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 145 W Rte 66. Light Refreshments will be served.
Williams Yacht Club Regatta July 29
The Williams Yacht Club will hold its 2023 Regatta July 29 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Kaibab Lake.
Under the BIG Tent "God's Love" Vacation Bible School July 10-14
Community United Methodist Church is hosting a vacation bible school July 10 - 14 from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at 127 West Sherman Ave. Snack and lunch are provided. All children are welcome kindergarten thru sixth grade. Pre-registration can be done at www.communityumc-williamsaz.org or in person on July 10.
Hiker Chicks of Williams
The Hiker Chicks meet the 3rd Saturday of every month. Follow on facebook at Hiker chicks of Williams for more information.
Friends of Aquatic Center 12th Annual Golf Tournament Aug. 4
The Friends of the Williams Aquatic Center will host its 12th annual golf tournament at Elephant Rocks Golf Course Aug. 4. Registration begins at 7 a.m. Shot gun start at 8 a.m. To register, text Jeana at (928) 223-7633, or complete a registration form at the golf course or online.
Volunteers and runners needed for the annual Labor Day Mountain Man Run Sept. 4
The annual Labor Day Mountain Man Ran sponsored by the Williams Lion Club is Sept. 4 at 7:30 a.m. The run is for children and adults and will include a 5K, 10K and a fun/run walk. The Lions Club is currently looking for volunteers and runners to participate. Participants can sign up at register.chronotrak.com/r/72365. Volunteers can contact Patty Williams at (928) 853-4894.
Youth Football and Cheer signups
Williams Youth Football and Cheer is holding signups for fall football. Children ages 5-8 and 9-11 can signup. First practice is July 24. Cost is $125 until July 12 and increases to $150. There is a sibling discount. Cheer registration is $100 for early registration and $125 after July 12. Contact williamsazfootballandcheer@gmail.com or text (928) 241-0587 for more information.
Williams food banks
The community of Williams has two locations offering food donations. St. John's Episcopal Church at 202 W. Grant Ave. has an outdoor drop box. Northwoods Church at 100 N. 100 Pinecrest Trail offers food the first Wednesday of each month at 10 a.m.
Constitutional Conservatives of Arizona meetings
The Constitutional Conservatives of Arizona meet the first Thursday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at Miss Kitty's located at 642 E Rte 66
Community reach-out meetings
Holiness Congregation Church of Williams meets every Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Shed to watch Christian movies, sing hymns and gospel songs, pray and more. All are welcome. For more information, call Pastor Cosette at (928) 853-0395.
Al-Anon Thursdays
Held every Thursday at 7:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.
Williams City Council meetings
The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.
Life After Loss support group
The grief support group meets every Monday from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. except holidays at the Community United Methodist Church located at 127 W. Sherman Ave. For more information, call (928) 380-5333.
Williams City Council meetings
WUSD Governing Board meetings
Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings are held the second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. Meeting agendas available at WUSD2.org.
Parks Area Connection Meetings
The Parks community is welcome to attend the Parks Area Connection meetings held the first Tuesday of each month. The purpose of the Parks Area Connection (PAC) is to provide assistance to persons within the greater Parks area in distress or affected by disaster and to promote and be involved in community activities. For more information, call George Chamber at (254) 652-9688 or email at gchambers52@hotmail.com.
To contribute to the community calendar, email editorial@williamsnews.com
