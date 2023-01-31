Tusayan community members invited to apply for open council seat
TUSAYAN, Ariz. — The Town of Tusayan is currently accepting applications to fill an open seat on the town council. Applications can be found on the town’s website, and are due no later than 5 p.m. Feb. 8.
In the recent November election, both Josh Collett and David Chavez were elected to the town council, filling seats vacated by Brady Harris and Robb Baldosky. Collett was sworn in at the December council meeting, but Chavez declined to claim his seat.
Since the seat is for a full term, rather than appointing someone, the town will interview and select a replacement from interested community members. Town staff and council members will review all application and invite qualified individuals to interview during the February council meeting. The chosen candidate may be seated after the interview process.
More information is available on the Tusayan town website at www.tusayan-az.gov or by calling Town Hall at (928) 638-9909.
