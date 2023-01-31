Super Regionals: 1A teams battle for state tourney berth

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Last week marked the end of the regular season for 1A Conference teams. Next up is the Super Regional tournaments, which will determine the top teams heading to the 1A State Championships.

At Super Regionals, the teams from each region compete in games this week. Locally, this includes teams in the 1A Canyon and 1A North regions. The first games were Jan. 30. The top two finishers from each region have an automatic bye in the first round. All games are held at the site of the higher seed. The top six teams for the girls from the 1A Canyon region in order of ranking are Williams (10-0), Grand Canyon (6-4), Fredonia (6-4), Ash Fork (5-5), El Capitan (3-7) and Seligman (0-10). For the 1A North region the qualifying teams are Rock Point (5-0), St. Michaels (4-1), Red Mesa (2-4) and Basis Flagstaff (0-6).

On Feb. 1, Williams (No. 1) will play the winner of the Basis Flagstaff (No. 4) and El Capitan (No. 5) contest. Fredonia (No. 3) will play St. Michaels (No. 2). Grand Canyon (No. 2) plays the winner of the Fredonia (No. 3) and Seligman (No. 6) game. The final game is between Ash Fork (No. 4) and Rock Point (No. 1).

Winners advance to the Super Regional Finals at St. Michael Feb. 4.

There are 11 teams competing in the 1A North and 1A Canyon boys Super Regionals. Teams competing from the 1A Canyon Region are El Capitan (9-0), Williams (8-2), Seligman (6-3), Grand Canyon (3-7), Ash Fork (2-8) and Fredonia (1-9). The teams from 1A North are Basis Flagstaff (6-0), Rock Point (5-2), St. Michael (3-3), Red Mesa (2-5) and Shonto Prep (0-6).

As with the girls bracket, the top six teams from each of the regions compete in games this week. There are five teams from the 1A North. The first games for the boys were Jan. 31. Games are held at the site of the higher seed.

The first game was between Red Mesa and Ash Fork. St. Michael (No. 3) hosts Fredonia (No. 6). Grand Canyon (No. 4) and Shonto Prep (No. 5) rounded out the games Jan. 31.

The winners advanced to the second round Feb. 2. The 1A Canyon No. 1 hosts the winner of Red Mesa and Ash Fork game. Seligman (No. 3) will play Rock Point (No. 2). Williams (No. 2) hosts the winner of the St. Michael and Fredonia game. The last game is between Basis Flagstaff (No. 1) and the winner of the Grand Canyon and Shonto Prep.

The winners of these games will advance to the Super Regionals Finals at St. Michael Feb. 4. Top finishers will then advance to the state tournament in Prescott.