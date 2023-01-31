OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Stranded hikers rescued by helicopter hoist after freezing night in Zion National Park

Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau Rescue Specialist Hall, Pilot Charney, and Hoist Operator Curtis after a successful rescue in Zion National Park. (Photo/NPS)

Department of Public Safety Aero Bureau Rescue Specialist Hall, Pilot Charney, and Hoist Operator Curtis after a successful rescue in Zion National Park. (Photo/NPS)

Originally Published: January 31, 2023 10:33 a.m.

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Two hikers stranded in freezing temperatures for more than 24 hours were rescued from a remote part of Zion National Park thanks to collaboration between the National Park Service and Utah Department of Public Safety.

On Jan. 21, authorities at Zion National Park received a report of two overdue hikers. The pair attempted to hike the Subway route from the top-down on Jan. 20, but they did not return as planned. In response, Zion sent rangers up the Kolob Terrace Road to stage a rescue team and to prepare a landing zone for a helicopter from the Utah Department of Public Safety.

The helicopter crew, from the Utah Department of Public Safety, used Forward Looking Infrared (FLIR) to locate the hikers. They then lowered a rescue specialist, who assisted the hikers into the hovering helicopter using a hoist.

The Utah Department of Public Safety crew transported the hikers to a waiting National Park Service medical team for care. One hiker was dangerously hypothermic and transported to a hospital. That hiker is now reported in stable condition. This rescue could not have happened as quickly as it did without the support of Utah Department of Public Safety and their St. George based helicopter.

“We dedicate a lot of time and training to be prepared for any situation that we may face. Although we cannot train for every scenario, the crew was well prepared for this mission, and did an outstanding job evaluating the situation and coming up with a way to overcome the difficulties of this particular rescue. We appreciate working with the Rangers at Zion and their professionalism. They always do an excellent job thinking of contingency plans and providing great support to the crew during the missions,” Chief Pilot Luke Bowman Utah DPS said.

“We appreciate our partnership with the Utah Department of Public Safety. Their execution of this rescue was outstanding,” Zion Chief Park Ranger, Daniel Fagergren said. “Helicopters are not always available, and, even when they are, conditions don’t always allow them to fly. Winter conditions create an extremely challenging rescue environment. Currently, many of our canyons drop to sub-zero temperatures at night, streams and pools are iced over and deep snow covers the trails at higher elevations. When you visit, you need to understand and be prepared for the conditions you might face here. These kinds of operations are inherently dangerous for our staff and our partners, and they don’t all end like this one.”

Information provided by NPS

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State