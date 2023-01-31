OFFERS
Senior spotlight: Eban Valerio-Tuáonē

Eban Valerio-Tuáonē is a senior at Williams High School.

Eban Valerio-Tuáonē is a senior at Williams High School.

Originally Published: January 31, 2023 11:48 a.m.

Eban Valerio-Tuáonē is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams for the past three years. Eban previously lived in California and Las Vegas, but attended school in Williams up until third grade.

In high school, Eban participated in football and basketball. He also was involved in wholesale management and law enforcement.

Eban’s favorite staff member at WHS is Coco.

“She used to take care of me, she used to be my babysitter,” said Eban.

Eban’s favorite high school memory was watching his friend trying to hit on girls at away games.

“He was successful maybe about seven out of 10 times,” Eban said.

In his down time, Eban likes playing video games with his friends. His favorite games are Fornite and Call of Duty. He also enjoys visiting his girlfriend at work.

Outside of school, Eban works as a server at El Corral. He has worked there for three years.

“I like to recommend the pork rind chili with cactus. It’s very different,” said Eban.

After high school, Eban plans to attend Yavapi College to obtain his electricians certificate and lineman certificate.

