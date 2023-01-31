Senior spotlight: Eban Valerio-Tuáonē
Eban Valerio-Tuáonē is a senior at Williams High School. He has attended school in Williams for the past three years. Eban previously lived in California and Las Vegas, but attended school in Williams up until third grade.
In high school, Eban participated in football and basketball. He also was involved in wholesale management and law enforcement.
Eban’s favorite staff member at WHS is Coco.
“She used to take care of me, she used to be my babysitter,” said Eban.
Eban’s favorite high school memory was watching his friend trying to hit on girls at away games.
“He was successful maybe about seven out of 10 times,” Eban said.
In his down time, Eban likes playing video games with his friends. His favorite games are Fornite and Call of Duty. He also enjoys visiting his girlfriend at work.
Outside of school, Eban works as a server at El Corral. He has worked there for three years.
“I like to recommend the pork rind chili with cactus. It’s very different,” said Eban.
After high school, Eban plans to attend Yavapi College to obtain his electricians certificate and lineman certificate.
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
- Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
- Changing water levels at Lake Powell leads to closures of boating ramps
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Search underway for missing child in Williams
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- Williams police say missing teen spent night under tree
- Snowfall in Williams hits 71 inches
- Obituary: Carl Milton Winslow
- Archeological sites in Grand Canyon National Park at risk
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: