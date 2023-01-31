OFFERS
Senior spotlight: Alyssa Sacco

Alyssa Sacco is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Alyssa Sacco is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

By Summer Serino
Originally Published: January 31, 2023 11:43 a.m.

Alyssa Sacco is a senior at Williams High School. She has attended school in Williams since last year. She previously went to school at Grand Canyon High School.

In high school, Alyssa participated in personal finance and weights.

Alyssa’s favorite class in high school was art.

“I want to be a tattoo artist. So it’s just something I do,” Alyssa said.

Alyssa’s favorite teacher at WHS is Mrs. Mitkwoski.

“She’s always been there for me, and she really didn’t have to be. I just really like her,” Alyssa said.

Alyssa’s favorite part about Williams is the friendships she’s made.

In her down time, Alyssa likes to crochet, draw and do tattoos on herself.

“I have a spider web tattoo, some cat skulls, skeleton hands and a couple other things,” Alyssa said.

Outside of school, Alyssa works at the Grand Canyon Chocolate Factory in Tusayan.

After graduation, Alyssa plans to obtain a tattoo apprenticeship in Flagstaff. She hopes to one day own her own tattoo shop and buy land with a lot of cows.

