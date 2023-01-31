Portion of Cathedral Rock Trail to close for construction Feb. 1

SEDONA, Ariz. — The upper portion of Cathedral Rock Trail, located on the Red Rock Ranger District will close for construction Feb. 1 through around March 31.

The area will close to the public while the Red Rock Trail Crew reconstructs rock walls and installs check steps on the trail.

The closure order may be lifted during February depending on the duration of trail work.

The trail will be closing due to the inability to safely reroute hikers around the area. Hazards include the possibility of large rolling rocks and other falling debris during construction.

Throughout the project, Cathedral Rock Trail will be closed from the Templeton Trail junction to the upper terminus. The area located 200 feet in any direction of the trail will be closed as well.



The lower 0.2 miles of the trail will remain open to the public during this project.

Information provided by USFS