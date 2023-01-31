Portion of Cathedral Rock Trail to close for construction Feb. 1
SEDONA, Ariz. — The upper portion of Cathedral Rock Trail, located on the Red Rock Ranger District will close for construction Feb. 1 through around March 31.
The area will close to the public while the Red Rock Trail Crew reconstructs rock walls and installs check steps on the trail.
The closure order may be lifted during February depending on the duration of trail work.
The trail will be closing due to the inability to safely reroute hikers around the area. Hazards include the possibility of large rolling rocks and other falling debris during construction.
Throughout the project, Cathedral Rock Trail will be closed from the Templeton Trail junction to the upper terminus. The area located 200 feet in any direction of the trail will be closed as well.
The lower 0.2 miles of the trail will remain open to the public during this project.
Information provided by USFS
- Driver identified in fatal accident on Perkinsville Road Sept. 19
- Latest Tik Tok challenges causing problems for Williams Unified School District
- Search at Grand Canyon turns up remains of person missing since 2015
- Plane wreckage and human remains found in Grand Canyon National Park
- Pumpkin Patch Train departs Williams starting Oct. 5
- Update: Man missing in Grand Canyon National Park hike found alive
- Receding water levels at Lake Powell reveal missing car and driver
- Man sentenced for attack on camper at Perkinsville
- Column: Lumber prices expected to stay high through 2022
- Elk rut season in Grand Canyon: What you need to know
- Interstate 40 closed from Ash Fork to Winslow; I-17 northbound closed at SR 179
- Two major winter storms heading to northern Arizona this weekend
- Changing water levels at Lake Powell leads to closures of boating ramps
- 'Hidden and Revealed:' Black History at Grand Canyon
- Search underway for missing child in Williams
- Much of northern Arizona has experienced an above average monsoon
- Williams police say missing teen spent night under tree
- Snowfall in Williams hits 71 inches
- Obituary: Carl Milton Winslow
- Archeological sites in Grand Canyon National Park at risk
SUBMIT FEEDBACK
Click Below to: