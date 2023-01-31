NPS Leadership spotlight: Grace Lilly, commercial services division permits specialist

While in college, I had the opportunity to be a STEP hire at Mount St. Helens with the USFS and fell in love with volcanos and sharing nature’s wonders with visitors.

I continued to work seasonally for Interpretation and Education at Zion, Yosemite, Joshua Tree and Everglades. I had a blast giving tours underground, on trams and shuttle buses, wading through rivers of grass, guiding hikes, giving evening programs, exploring nature and singing with kids.

I landed my first permanent position at Mojave National Preserve and I was lucky enough to adopt my fur baby Ollie. We moved out to the big canyon together and he has been my best bud ever since. I have been fortunate enough to have some really wonderful coworkers and friends in this Grand Canyon community who have given me wonderful opportunities to learn and widen my career.

I started as a park guide, detailed as the cultural demonstration program manager, and was a lead park ranger supervising seasonal staff before I started my position in the Village.

How long have you worked at Grand Canyon? Where are you based out of?



I have worked at the Canyon for just over five years and just transferred from Desert View to work for commercial services in the Village. I now manage the Special Use Permits (SUP) Program for the park, but also work closely with the permits team who process commercial use authorizations as well. Special park uses are something I have been very interested in learning more about and was lucky enough to have the opportunity to be in this position to learn new things and I am enjoying contributing to GRCA in a different way than I have in the past.

What have you enjoyed the most about working and/or living at GRCA so far?

What I love most about living and working here are the amazing opportunities that we have to learn more, train with, and gain new skills with other divisions and districts. I feel that we are our best when we can collaborate and learn from others.

I greatly appreciate the flexibility I have been afforded more here than any other park I’ve worked at, to be able to share my interest, talents and learn from others. One of programs I am so grateful to be a part of and help contribute to is the FLO program under the Emergency Services branch. Family Liaison Officers help assist families going through an unexpected crisis in typically an unfamiliar place, often without a nearby support system. FLOs step in to help with logistics for the family in an immediate crisis and provide them a direct communication link to the incident commander. It can be challenging, but it is also extremely rewarding knowing you can help assist families when they need it the most.

Where is your favorite vacation spot?

As I have lived and worked in the Southwest for almost a decade now, I’d have to say my favorite vacation spot is Utah. They have so much BLM land to explore with Ollie, beautiful wet canyon hikes filled with golden cottonwoods in the fall, and there are so many wonderful little gems scattered around Utah.

Recently, I’ve had family abroad and had the opportunity to visit the southern coast of Italy and Sicily and fell in love the beaches, volcanoes, and food there. It’s my favorite spot outside of the U.S.