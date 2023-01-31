New Short-term rental ordinance presented to Coconino County Board of Supervisors
FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. - Following state legislation allowing local jurisdictions to have more control over short-term vacation rentals, the Coconino County Board of Supervisors will consider adoption of an ordinance that would require a permit application and fee for such short-term rentals.
A short-term vacation rental is defined as any dwelling or portion of any dwelling being rented for a period of less than thirty consecutive days.
In addition to the permit, short-term rental property owners or rental operators would be required to notify neighbors of its operation, meet building codes, prevent rentals for special events, verify that the owner has not been convicted of particular felonies, and allow for permit suspension and fines depending on verified violations, among other requirements.
The County’s Community Development Department gave a presentation about the draft ordinance at the Board of Supervisor meeting Jan. 24 followed by discussion by the supervisors.
The public is invited to listen to the Zoom link of the meeting that is posted on the county website at bit.ly/CoconinoCoBOS.
A public hearing is scheduled for Feb. 28 for the public to provide input on the ordinance, followed by Board consideration and a vote.
Information provided by Coconino County.
