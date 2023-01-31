Lady Vikings finish regular season first in 1A Canyon with 13-2 record

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams Lady Vikings are ranked fifth in the 1A Conference after winning their last nine games.

The team is playing in the Super Regionals this week, and head to the 1A State Championships first round Feb. 7.

The Vikings boys have won nine of the last 10 games and are ranked 16th in the 1A Conference with a 12-4 record. Their fate will be determined in the Super Regionals this weekend.

The Ash Fork Spartans posted a 1-2 record last week, and secured a fifth-place finish in the 1A Canyon Region. Their first game in the Super Regional tournament this week is slated for Jan. 31, against Red Mesa onthe road. The winner of that game will face undefeated El Capitan in an away game Feb. 2.

In action last week, Ash Fork started with a 60-38 loss to the Grand Canyon Phantoms and then posted a 52-27 win on the road against Fredonia.

On Jan. 28, they traveled to Williams and took on the second-seeded Vikings. Even with limited services from injured point guard Gabe Zeller, and the absence of Domitillo Ayala, the Spartans started strong, and led early in the first quarter, 10-5. The Vikings regrouped, and with a minute left in the third quarter, had a 28-22 lead.

The fourth quarter belonged to the Vikings as they continued to build on their lead. The final score was 44-28 for the home team Vikings.