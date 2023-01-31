Forest Service to begin environmental review of Drake Cement draft exploration plan

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Kaibab National Forest has accepted Drake Cement's draft Plan of Operations for review Jan. 26, and will be moving into the environmental analysis phase of the Bill Williams Mountain project.

Drake Cement, LLC is proposing to conduct exploration activities for pozzolan (a cement additive) on claims south of the city of Williams at the eastern base of Bill Williams Mountain near Perkinsville Road.

Accepting the draft plan does not mean the Forest Service has approved exploration activities, the Forest Service said.

Acceptance means the plan contains sufficient information for the Forest Service to begin analyzing the proposed activities, which occurs through a public process as described by the National Environmental Policy Act (NEPA).

The environmental analysis process (also referred to as “the NEPA”) will start with a public scoping period, during which the Forest Service will collect formal public comments and host public meetings.

In late February, the Kaibab National Forest will issue a news release announcing the scoping period and providing details on public meetings and how to submit comments. The results of public scoping will be used to inform the level of NEPA analysis that is required.

The proposed plan will remain a draft throughout the entire environmental review process, which could take anywhere from months to years depending on the level of analysis.

The Forest Service will be able to better estimate timelines after scoping is completed. The final Plan of Operations would incorporate any necessary adjustments and mitigations identified during the review.

This is not a proposal to mine. The draft exploration plan proposes excavating and subsequently backfilling eight trenches, each 20' long x 10' wide x 10' deep. The samples collected would be used to determine the quality of pozzolan in the area. Each trench site, including a pad for a backhoe, excavated material stockpile, and space for maneuvering is estimated to be approximately 800 sq ft. The draft plan also includes information such as specific locations for each trench, access, equipment, anticipated ground disturbance and timing.



The draft Plan of Operations for the Perkinsville Rd. Proposed Exploration and other project information is available on the Kaibab NF website, www.fs.usda.gov/goto/