Community trails project taking shape in Tusayan

The Tusayan Trails Master Plan calls for community hiking trails in a large swath of Kaibab National Forest southeast of Tusayan. (Stock Photo)

The Tusayan Trails Master Plan calls for community hiking trails in a large swath of Kaibab National Forest southeast of Tusayan. (Stock Photo)

By Erin Ford
Originally Published: January 31, 2023 10:50 a.m.

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Originally proposed in 2017, the Tusayan Community Trails Master Plan is one step closer to becoming a reality. Construction is expected to begin in the early months of 2024.

The Town of Tusayan was recently awarded two additional grants, bringing the total amount of grant funding for the project to $400,000. Although construction isn’t slated to begin until 2024, Town Manager Charlie Hendrix said the funding is important even in the early stages of the project as it winds its way through the NEPA process.

“We still need to complete the NEPA process and RFQ (request for quote),” Hendrix said. “These grants will help fund the remainder of the NEPA process. Having the funds now is really important for us.”

According to Hendrix, the preliminary NEPA studies have been completed, including the biological and cultural studies components. The next step in the process is opening the project to public comments. Public comments will be accepted for 60 days, and the Forest Service will then take them into account, along with their NEPA findings, ad present a final set of recommendations for the trails plan. If changes are needed, it could delay the beginning of construction until any mitigation or alteration requests are met.

Hendrix said the public comment phase is an opportunity for Tusayan residents to shape the project from the ground up. She said the Trails Master Plan hasn’t yet been changed from its original concept, but that could change based on public comments.

“We may alter the plans to more accurately reflect what the community is looking for,” she said.

In addition to the grant funding, Hendrix said the town has set aside some of its own funds to help complete the project, but that the grants have allowed Tusayan to proceed without scaling down original plan developed in consultation with Trails Inspire.

“These grants are helping us fulfill the entire vision for the community trails concept,” she said.

