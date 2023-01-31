Community Calendar: Week of Feb. 1
Four Chaplins Ceremony Feb.3
The American Legion will host a Four Chaplins Ceremony at 11:00 a.m. at the American Legion Cordova Post 13.
Save-Meant to Rescue Valentine's bake sale Feb. 11
A Valentine’s bake sale to benefit Save-Meant to Rescue will be held Feb. 11 at Old Trails True Value from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To donate baked goods or for more information, call Cathy Hart at (928)503-1447.
Valentine's Dinner at the American Legion Feb. 14
The "American Legion Family" will host a Valentine's dinner on Feb. 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the American Legion Cordova Post 13. The event is open to the public and cash donations will be accepted. To donate food items or volunteer, contact Donna Harwood (928) 600-9514 or Diana Croteau (928) 637-4646
Free Tax Preparation at the Senior Center
The AARP Foundation is offering free in-person tax prepartion. There is no income limit and appointments are required. To make an appointment with one of the IRS certified preparers, call (928) 919-9277 or visit taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com.
Williams City Council meetings
The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.
Williams Writers’ Workshop Wednesdays
Writers of all ages, genres and experience levels are welcome. Workshops are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Williams Public Library located at 113 South First Street.
Happy, Joyous and Free Group
The Alcoholics Anonymous Group meets every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at The Family Harvest Church located at 220 S. 7th Street. All are welcome to attend.
WUSD Governing Board meetings
Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings are heldt the second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. Meeting agendas available at WUSD2.org.
Al-Anon Thursdays
Held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.
Parks Area Connection Meetings
The Parks community is welcome to attend the Parks Area Connection meetings held the first Tuesday of each month. The purpose of the Parks Area Connection (PAC) is to provide assistance to persons within the greater Parks area in distress or affected by disaster and to promote and be involved in community activities. For more information, call George Chamber at (254) 652-9688 or email at gchambers52@hotmail.com
To contribute to the community calendar, email editorial@williamsnews.com
