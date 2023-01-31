OFFERS
Coconino National Forest welcomes Aaron Mayville as new forest supervisor
Mayville comes to Flagstaff following stints in Colorado and Montana

Aaron Mayville began serving as Coconino National Forest's Supervisor Jan. 30. (Photo/USFS)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 31, 2023 11:28 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — Coconino National Forest welcomes the arrival of Aaron Mayville, who was selected as the new forest supervisor and arrived Jan. 30.

He will be arriving from the Arapaho and Roosevelt National Forests and Pawnee National Grassland where he has been the deputy forest supervisor for the past three years. In 2018, Mayville served on a temporary detail as the deputy forest supervisor of the Coconino National Forest.

“The Coconino National Forest stands out as a real gem in our nation’s National Forest system and represents a truly special place for me and my family,” Mayville said. “I am humbled and honored to carry forward the great legacy of such an iconic landscape, and look forward to working with the incredible employees, partners, native tribes, and volunteers across Northern Arizona.”

Mayville previously served as district ranger on the Eagle-Holy Cross Ranger District of the White River National Forest, and has worked in the Washington Office, as well as Bozeman, Montana.

Prior to his work in the Forest Service, Mayville was a Naval officer stationed in San Diego, Hawaii, and Japan. He holds a bachelor’s degree in geology from Boston University and a master’s degree in Environmental Policy from the University of Melbourne in Australia.

He is originally from San Diego, CA enjoys skiing, mountain biking, fly fishing, and plays guitar. His wife Jodie, a poet and teacher, was the poet-in-residence at the Museum of Northern Arizona in 2018. The Coconino National Forest is excited to welcome them back to Northern Arizona.

Information provided by Coconino County

