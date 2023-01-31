OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Tue, Jan. 31
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

City Council rundown: Moore and Hiemenz recognized for years of service; marketing coordinator gives quarterly update

Williams City Hall. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

Williams City Hall. (Wendy Howell/WGCN)

By Summer Serino
Originally Published: January 31, 2023 12:05 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams City Council held its regular meeting Jan. 26.

The city presented appreciation awards to former Mayor John Moore and councilmember Bernie Hiemenz. Moore served as mayor since June 2008 and has served in city government for 24 years. Hiemenz served as a councilman for 24 years.

In other council news:

Marketing consultant Heather Hermen presented her quarterly report to the council. Hermen spoke of joing the Arizona Office of Tourism coop marketing where the city can invest up to $75,000 and the office will match that dollar for dollar in advertising.

Hermen said her company, Front Burner Media, is doing more digital campaigns using search engine optimization, newsletter distribution, consumer trade shows and media events, and displays. She also contiues to host media visits.

The company is also considering purchasing a website domain titled “Weekdays in Williams” to promote special rates for local businesses on non-peak days. Anyone interested in receiving the Front Burner Media quarterly newsletter can email heather@frontburnermedia.com.

Following the presentation, the council voted to approve an adjustment to the Elephant Rocks Golf Course rates for 2023.

All prices are set to increase about 10 percent. Junior rates will remain the same in an effort to encourage youth to play golf. Resident rates will still be offered.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State