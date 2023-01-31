City Council rundown: Moore and Hiemenz recognized for years of service; marketing coordinator gives quarterly update
WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams City Council held its regular meeting Jan. 26.
The city presented appreciation awards to former Mayor John Moore and councilmember Bernie Hiemenz. Moore served as mayor since June 2008 and has served in city government for 24 years. Hiemenz served as a councilman for 24 years.
In other council news:
Marketing consultant Heather Hermen presented her quarterly report to the council. Hermen spoke of joing the Arizona Office of Tourism coop marketing where the city can invest up to $75,000 and the office will match that dollar for dollar in advertising.
Hermen said her company, Front Burner Media, is doing more digital campaigns using search engine optimization, newsletter distribution, consumer trade shows and media events, and displays. She also contiues to host media visits.
The company is also considering purchasing a website domain titled “Weekdays in Williams” to promote special rates for local businesses on non-peak days. Anyone interested in receiving the Front Burner Media quarterly newsletter can email heather@frontburnermedia.com.
Following the presentation, the council voted to approve an adjustment to the Elephant Rocks Golf Course rates for 2023.
All prices are set to increase about 10 percent. Junior rates will remain the same in an effort to encourage youth to play golf. Resident rates will still be offered.
