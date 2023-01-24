Williams Elementary School announces January Students of the Month

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — Williams Elementary School recently announced the January Students of the Month (SOM). Students are nominated by their teachers.

The Pre-K SOM is Brisseidy Rivas. Brisseidy is a joy to have in class. She is very bright and loves to learn new things. Brisseidy does well during centers and circle time and easily handles transitions during the day. She listens and follows directions and is a great role-model for her fellow classmates.

The kindergarten SOM is Madelynn Richards. Madelynn always walks in with a smile and is ready to learn. She follows school rules and reminds others of the rules when needed. Madelynn is a sweet, caring and overall wonderful friend. She is a great helper in class and stays on-task until her work is complete. She has learned so much this year and it is amazing to see her growth made in a short amount of time. Madelynn keep up the amazing work!

The first grade SOM is Ainsley Lozano. Ainsley is new to our district this year and has been a great addition to our first grade classroom. Ainsley comes to school every day prepared to learn. She has a positive attitude, is very responsible, always does her best work, has beautiful handwriting and is a good listener. We are happy to have her in our classroom. Keep up the great work, Ainsley!

The second grade SOM is William Curnes. William has been doing a fantastic job this year. He is always on task and makes sure to get everything done in a timely fashion. He is respectful and follows the class rules like a great Falcon. William is a hard worker and will ask questions when he isn’t sure what to do. I am so proud of all the progress William has made this year. Keep up the good work.

The third grade SOM is Annabeth Smith. Annabeth shows perseverance even when things can be hard. She always tries her best in any circumstance. Annabeth is a good friend to others and has a positive attitude. She is a pleasure to have in class and I am proud of her improvement in her reading. Annabeth is a great example to her peers each day. Congratulations Annabeth!



The fourth grade SOM is Ellee Stewart. Ellee has such a big heart! She is kind, respectful and listens so intently to all directions. She works hard and completes every assignment given to her. Ellee is very quiet, but she is always listening. We can count on her to be a great friend and role model to other students. She is a joy to have in class and her teachers are very proud of all of her accomplishments!

The fifth grade SOM is Damian Fowler. Damian has shown great maturity this year. He has improved both academically and personally. Damian is always there to help his fellow classmates stay on task and encourages others in the class to do their best. He is a great role model for his peers and has emerged as a great positive influence for others. It is with great pride that I am pleased to nominate Damian.

Information provided by WEMS.