Williams 911: Jan. 14 - 18

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to a non-injury accident between a tour bus and a SUV. The bus slid on the snow striking the other vehicle. A tow truck was required to move the bus. Report taken.

• Officers responded to several slide offs and pulled a vehicle out near the rodeo grounds.



• Officers responded to a disturbance at Loves Travel Stop due to a trucker parked and refusing to move.







• Officer responded to multiple vehicles parked/ clogging the I-40/ Exit 163 interchange due to icy road and semi-trucks blocking the roadway.



• Officers responded to a private property collision of a semi-truck striking another at Loves Traffic Stop.

• Officers assisted numerous locations for snowy conditions and residents/travelers needing assistance.

• Officers responded to a local motel for a subject having a mental episode. Subject was having paranoid thoughts that people were spying on him.



• Officers contacted a person believed to be stealing firewood from a firewood truck. The subject was identified and stated he had an agreement with the vendor. Case is pending contact with the vendor for confirmation.

• Officers responded to a report of a lost dog that was found by another person. That person was refusing to return the dog due to concerns of malnutrition. Officers and ACO made contact with both parties and the dog was returned to owner.

• Officers responded to a report of an open door at an unoccupied building. The front door had been pushed open by snow. Officer secured the door and notified the owner.





• Officers responded to a report of a possible deceased person in her residence. Upon accessing the residence, the woman was highly intoxicated and unresponsive. She was transported to FMC for treatment by ambulance.





• Officers responded to a report of a man down and unresponsive at a local gas station. Officers attempted CPR until Williams Fire Department and ambulance personnel arrived. After approximately 45 minutes of live saving attempts, the man was pronounced deceased at the scene. The death investigation determined the man had numerous underlying medical conditions. The death investigation is pending a review by the medical examiner.





• Officers responded to a non-injury private property collision at Loves Travel Stop. Investigation continuing. Report taken.

• Officers responded to a non-injury private property collision at McDonalds parking lot. Investigation continuing. Report taken.

• Officers responded to a disturbance at a local gas station between a clerk and a customer urinating on the property. Both subjects refused to press charges for assault.





