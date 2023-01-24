OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, Jan. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

WHS senior spotlight: Makaela Mackay

Makaela Mackay is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Makaela Mackay is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 24, 2023 9:44 a.m.

Makaela Mackay is a senior at Williams High School. She has been attending school in Williams since fifth grade. She moved to Williams from Lake Havasu City.

In high school, Makaela was involved in cheer and softball.

Makaela’s favorite class in high school was law enforcement.

“It was so fun.” Makaela said.

Makaela’s favorite teacher at WHS is Mr. Brownlee.

“He’s here for you as a person and he’s super understanding when it comes to school and life.” said Makaela

Makaela’s favorite high school memory was cheer season.

“The season was super fun. The team and everything, when we’d go to competition, it was really exciting,” Makaela said.

In her down time, Makaela likes hanging out with her friends and family.

Outside of school, Makaela works at Bearizona.

After graduation, Makaela plans on going to cosmetology school for a year. After that, she wants to attend Coconino Community College for their nursing program. Later, she plans to transfer to Northern Arizona University to obtain her Bachelors of Science in nursing. She hopes to become a cosmetic nurse one day.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State