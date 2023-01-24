OFFERS
WHS senior spotlight: Kaylee Woolridge

Kaylee Woolridge is a senior at Williams High School. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

By Williams-Grand Canyon News
Originally Published: January 24, 2023 9:49 a.m.

Kaylee Woolridge is a senior at Williams High School. She has been attending school in Williams since freshmen year. She moved to Williams from Temecula, California.

In high school, Kaylee founded the social club. She is the current president. She has also been involved in yearbook.

Kaylee’s favorite classes in high school were history and English.

“I’ve always been into history. My dad would take me to historical places and give me knowledge and insight about it,” Kaylee said. “And I’m just good at English. I write a lot.”

Kaylee’s favorite teacher at WHS is Mrs. Mitkowski.

“She is the best. She is funny, she’s nice to me. We both have a thing for plants, and she brought me a plant and her name is Lulu Lemon Bomb,” Kaylee said.

Kaylee’s favorite high school memory was competing to pop balloons with her friend Chloe at a school assembly.

In her downtime, Kaylee likes to write, play video games and educate herself. She especially likes to learn about law.

After high school, Kaylee plans to become a content creator. She particularly hopes to work with YouTube one day.

