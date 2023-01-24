OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Wed, Jan. 25
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Obituary: Jacqueline Kay Baer

Originally Published: January 24, 2023 10:07 a.m.

Nov. 23, 1958 ~ Jan. 13, 2023

Jacqueline Kay Baer, 64, a longtime resident of Yuma and Williams, Arizona, died on Jan. 13, 2023 at Flagstaff Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Jacqueline was born in Savannah, Illinois and attended Polo Community High School before moving to Yuma, Arizona where she graduated from Yuma High School, class of 1976. Yuma was also the location where she met her best friend, the love of her life, Henry “Hank” Baer.

Jacqueline had a caring and loving heart, and always wanted to help those in need. Her career path exemplifies her heart and want to help others as she became a nurse. Jacqueline was a graduate of Arizona Western College, University of Phoenix and she obtained her Master’s Degree from Northern Arizona University.

Jacqueline retired from Yuma Regional Medical Center after 23 years of service, taking a short break in-between to share her knowledge when she taught at Northern Arizona University. She remained active with her family and enjoyed attending school and sporting events for her children and grandchildren. Jacqueline participated in The Williams Preparedness Group and the Bill Williams Radio Club. She enjoyed photography and had the ability to capture the beauty of her surroundings.

Jacqueline was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She is proceeded in death by her mother, Katherine Reap Cannon.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Henry “Hank” Baer, her father, William “Bill” (Debbie) Meador, siblings: Ben Myers and Pam (Rick) Myers, children: Valerie Delgado, Deborah (Ross) Eischen, Victoria (Dan) Welch, numerous grand- children, great grandchildren, other family and friends.

Services to celebrate Jacqueline’s beautiful life will be held on May 27, 2023, in Williams, Arizona.

“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.”

~Mahatma Gandhi

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State