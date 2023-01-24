Obituary: Jacqueline Kay Baer

Nov. 23, 1958 ~ Jan. 13, 2023

Jacqueline Kay Baer, 64, a longtime resident of Yuma and Williams, Arizona, died on Jan. 13, 2023 at Flagstaff Medical Center, surrounded by her family. Jacqueline was born in Savannah, Illinois and attended Polo Community High School before moving to Yuma, Arizona where she graduated from Yuma High School, class of 1976. Yuma was also the location where she met her best friend, the love of her life, Henry “Hank” Baer.

Jacqueline had a caring and loving heart, and always wanted to help those in need. Her career path exemplifies her heart and want to help others as she became a nurse. Jacqueline was a graduate of Arizona Western College, University of Phoenix and she obtained her Master’s Degree from Northern Arizona University.

Jacqueline retired from Yuma Regional Medical Center after 23 years of service, taking a short break in-between to share her knowledge when she taught at Northern Arizona University. She remained active with her family and enjoyed attending school and sporting events for her children and grandchildren. Jacqueline participated in The Williams Preparedness Group and the Bill Williams Radio Club. She enjoyed photography and had the ability to capture the beauty of her surroundings.

Jacqueline was a loving wife, mother, sister, aunt and friend to many. She is proceeded in death by her mother, Katherine Reap Cannon.

She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Henry “Hank” Baer, her father, William “Bill” (Debbie) Meador, siblings: Ben Myers and Pam (Rick) Myers, children: Valerie Delgado, Deborah (Ross) Eischen, Victoria (Dan) Welch, numerous grand- children, great grandchildren, other family and friends.

Services to celebrate Jacqueline’s beautiful life will be held on May 27, 2023, in Williams, Arizona.

“There are no goodbyes for us. Wherever you are, you will always be in my heart.”

~Mahatma Gandhi