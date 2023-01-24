Community calendar: Week of Jan. 25

Storytime at Williams Library Jan. 26

On Thursday, Jan. 26th at 2 p.m., bring your little ones for storytime, a craft and snack. The Williams Public Library is at 113 S. First Street. For more info, call (928) 635-2263.

Save-Meant to Rescue Valentine's bake sale Feb. 11

A Valentine’s bake sale to benefit Save-Meant to Rescue will be held Feb. 11 at Old Trails True Value from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To donate baked goods or for more information, call Cathy Hart at (928) 503-1447.

Valentine's Dinner at the American Legion Feb. 14

The "American Legion Family" will host a Valentine's dinner on Feb. 14 at 6:00 p.m. at the American Legion Cordova Post 13. The event is open to the public and cash donations will be accepted. To donate food items or volunteer, contact Donna Harwood (928) 600-9514 or Diana Croteau (928) 637-4646

Free Tax Preparation at the Senior Center

The AARP Foundation is offering free in-person tax prepartion. There is no income limit and appointments are required. To make an appointment with one of the IRS certified preparers, call (928) 919-9277 or visit taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Williams Writers’ Workshop Wednesdays

Writers of all ages, genres and experience levels are welcome. Workshops are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Williams Public Library located at 113 South First Street.

Happy, Joyous and Free Group

The Alcoholics Anonymous Group meets every Monday, Wednesday and Saturday at 6:00 p.m. at The Family Harvest Church located at 220 S. 7th Street. All are welcome to attend.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

To contribute to the community calendar, email editorial@williamsnews.com