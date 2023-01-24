Around the Rim: Week of Jan. 25
Phantoms boys and girls basketball Jan. 26
Grand Canyon Phantoms boys and girls basketball teams will take on the Ash Fork Spartans Jan. 26 in Ash Fork.
The JV boys kick things off at 4 p.m., followed by the varsity girls at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity boys at 7 p.m.
Middle school basketball tournament Jan. 28
Grand Canyon middle school boys basketball teams will participate in a tournament Jan. 28 in Ash Fork.
The first game takes place at 8 a.m.
Grand Canyon School Board Meeting Jan. 18
The Grand Canyon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 in the board room. Participants can also attend via Zoom.
Instructions for attending the meeting virtually are available by calling the school office at (928) 638-2461.
Muay Thai classes every Tuesday at the Rec Center
Muay Thai clases will be held every Tuesday at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center. No experience is necessary to attend.
More information is available by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Boxing classes every Thursday at the Rec Center
Boxing clases will be held every Thursday at 7 p.m. in the Rec Center. No experience is necessary to attend.
More information is available by calling the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.
Tusayan Library services available every Friday
The town of Tusayan will host community library services, along with children’s story time and crafts, at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday in January.
Narcotics Anonymous
Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.
Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings
Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751
CASA seeks advocates
CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings. CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.
Do you have an event or notice you would like to contribute? Send an email to whowell@williamsnews.com.
