Seligman man arrested after crashing into a Dollar Tree
PRESCOTT Ariz. — On Jan. 19 at approximately 2:20 p.m., Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office Deputies were dispatched to the Dollar Tree in Seligman to the report of a vehicle that had crashed into the store.
A Honda CRV driven by Terryl Day (76) of Seligman, crashed into a wall of the store causing several shelves to fall over and pin two employees of the store underneath them. Fortunately, no one was seriously injured. A DUI investigation is underway with the
help of Department of Public Safety (DPS) troopers. DPS assisted with a blood draw and brought a Drug Recognition Expert to the scene. Day was arrested and booked into the Verde Jail on charges of DUI, drugs, endangerment, aggravated assault and criminal damage.
