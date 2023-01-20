Missing child in Williams has been found safe

WILLIAMS, Ariz — On Jan. 20 at approximately 9 a.m., a Canyon Gateway RV park employee contacted Williams Police Department (WPD) advising they had located missing juvenile Gryffyn Edens, 13, wandering around the RV park.

Williams police responded and confirmed the child was Gryffyn. Gryffyn seems to be in good health but is being evaluated by medical personnel, WPD said.

Gryffyn was last seen midafternoon Thursday, Jan. 19 at his residence near Cureton Park off of Grand Canyon Boulevard. He was seen between 2 and 4:30 p.m.

Williams Police Chief Tad Wygal said Gryffyn just walked away from his home.

Local hotel video footage shoed Gryffyn climbing down his front porch and heading north through Curetoin Park around 1 p.m. Gryffyn was wearing a backpack and carrying a frying pan.

Gryffyn’s family said he is high functioning special needs. He has a speech impediment and hearing loss.

Many members of the community joined law enforcement and fire department to search throughout the night to find Gryffyn.

WPD thanks Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies, Coconino County Search and Rescue, Flagstaff Police Department, Williams Fire Department, High Country Fire and Rescue and the many local community member volunteers that assisted in the search of Gryffyn.

The department thanked the Howard Johnson motel for allowing WPD to use their facility during the incident. The also thanked Annas Café for providing food, Leo’s for providing coffee and pastries, and the Sandovals Mobil and Shell for assisting in helping to locate Gryffyn.