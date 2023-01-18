Another round of snow set for Williams Thursday night through Friday

WILLIAMS — Yet another snowstorm is on the way for Williams. After a brief, sunny break from the snow today, the storm is set to move across northern Arizona late Thursday through Friday. A winter weather advisory will be in effect Thursday evening until Friday afternoon.



Williams and Flagstaff are expected to receive another 4-6 inches of snow, Sedona is expected to receive 3-4 inches, Grand Canyon South Rim is expected to receive 2-3 inches, Grand Canyon North Rim is expected to receive 6-8 inches and Seligman is expected to receive 1-2 inches.

This storm will dive across Arizona from a more northerly direction and will be colder, according to the National Weather Service. Elevations above 4,000 feet will be affected. The Friday morning snow is predicted to dip as low as 2,000 to 3,000 feet.

Road closures and delays are expected due to snowfall. Travel conditions are likely to be hazardous due to slick, snow covered roads. Visibility will be low due to snow and blowing snow. Check road conditions at AZ511.com.

Sunshine is predicted for the weekend with a high of 39 on Sunday.

There is a slight chance of snow showers on Monday.

Information provided by the National Weather Service.