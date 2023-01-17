Leadership spotlight: Brad Dunfee, program analyst/transportation manager
I have 25 years of federal service, however, I am new to the National Park Service. I came to Grand Canyon National Park from the Department of Veterans Affairs. As a veteran of the United States Marine Corps, the VA’s mission was near and dear to my heart. During my time at the VA I played an instrumental role on the Deployment and Administration of the Community Care Network (CCN). CCN is the VA’s direct link with community providers to ensure eligible veterans are provided with care.
How long have you worked at GRCA? Where are you based out of?
I have worked at GRCA since September 2022. I currently live in Santa Teresa, N.M.
What have you enjoyed the most about working at GRCA so far?
Other than some of the most amazing people I have ever worked with, the most amazing part of this job had to be when I “discovered” the Grand Canyon. I was driving around the park lost and I pulled over to look at my GPS to find “Commercial Services” when I looked out my window and saw the most spectacular site I had ever seen. I got out of my car and stood there in awe for what seemed like an eternity. That moment made me so proud to say I work at the Grand Canyon. When I’m in my local community and anyone asks me what I do for a living, I usually get two responses, “ You’re lying” or “That is so cool!” Those responses only reinforce how awesome my job is.
What’s your favorite winter activity or sport?
My favorite winter sport is sitting on the couch with a cool beverage while I enjoy watching my son play college basketball. When I’m not watching my son play basketball, I’m probably hiking with my dogs or attacking the desert in my Can-Am.
