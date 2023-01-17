Delaware North acquires Best Western Squire Inn at Tusayan

TUSAYAN, Ariz. — Best Western Premier Grand Canyon Squire Inn at Tusayan is under new ownership.

Delaware North today recently announced the acquisition of the 322-room hotel and resort seven miles from the South Rim entrance of Grand Canyon National Park.

Terms of the purchase are not being disclosed.

The company is renaming the hotel Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon, and it will remain affiliated with the Best Western Premier brand before transitioning to the Best Western Signature Collection by mid-year.

Signature Collection hotels are distinguished by their originality and individual personas and entice guests with home-away-from-home comfort and value, Delaware North said in a release.

“The Squire Resort is now the second hotel being operated by Delaware North near or in Grand Canyon National Park,” the company said. “The company currently operates Yavapai Lodge, Trailer Village RV Park and several general stores in Grand Canyon Village for the National Park Service.”

In Tusayan, Delaware North operates the Tusayan General Store, which includes a Starbucks.

“We’re thrilled to expand our lodging footprint at the Grand Canyon, reinforcing our commitment to this extraordinary destination,” said Scott Socha, Delaware North’s group president of its Parks and Resorts division and Australia business. “We continue to see great opportunity in this market and remain focused on offering authentic outdoor recreation and hospitality experiences for travelers visiting from around the world.”

In addition to the hotel, the resort includes five food and beverage offerings, including Coronado, a fine-dining restaurant, and Squire Pub, a casual eatery, along with a banquet facility. The property also features both an indoor and outdoor pool, a fitness center, a bowling and arcade area and employee housing.







The Squire Resort at the Grand Canyon will be operated by Delaware North’s Parks and Resorts division, which owns and operates hotels, luxury cabins and other lodging experiences, primarily in and near national and state parks and cultural attractions.

The portfolio includes nearly 25 lodging locations throughout the United States, Australia and New Zealand, representing more than 3,000 lodging units. In addition to lodging, the company also operates food, beverage and retail services, recreational activities and educational programming at several of the locations. Delaware North owns and operates the Lizard Island Resort on the Great Barrier Reef in Australia.

Prior to acquiring Squire Inn, Delaware North’s most recent acquisition in the sector was Nova Guides, a full-service premier outdoor recreation and adventure tour company near Vail, Colo., with exclusive wedding and lodging offerings through Camp Hale Weddings. That purchase made Delaware North one of the largest operators of winter outdoor recreation and adventure tours in the United States.

In April 2022, Delaware North completed construction and opened the Courtyard by Marriott Titusville – Kennedy Space Center in Florida, the closest hotel to the space center’s launch pads and visitor complex.

“We are continuing to execute a growth strategy focused on building our portfolio of owned assets to complement our contract hospitality business,” Socha said.