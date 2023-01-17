Community calendar: Week of Jan. 18

Flagstaff Business Mixer Jan. 19

Local First Arizona is hosting a business mixer on Thursday, Jan. 19 from 6-8 p.m. at Flag Tag AZ (1801 West Route 66 Suite 102 in Flagstaff). Light refreshments will be provided. Register at localfirstaz.com/events/.

Williams Lego Club Jan. 20

Williams Public Library Lego Club meets once a month at the Library at 113 S. First Street in Williams.

January meet: Friday, Jan. 20 at 2 p.m. January Theme: Create a character or scene from your favorite book. For more info, call (928) 635-2263.

Storytime at Williams Library Jan. 26

On Thursday, Jan. 26t at 2 p.m., bring your little ones for storytime, a craft and snack. The Williams Public Library is at 113 S. First Street. For more info, call (928) 635-2263.

Save-Meant to Rescue Valentine's bake sale Feb. 11

A Valentine’s bake sale to benefit Save-Meant to Rescue will be held Feb. 11 at Old Trails True Value from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. To donate baked goods or for more information, call Cathy Hart at (928) 503-1447.

Free Tax Preparation at the Senior Center

The AARP Foundation is offering free in-person tax prepartion. There is no income limit and appointments are required. To make an appointment with one of the IRS certified preparers, call (928) 919-9277 or visit taxaideflagstaff.setmore.com.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

Williams Writers’ Workshop Wednesdays

Writers of all ages, genres and experience levels are welcome. Workshops are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Williams Public Library located at 113 South First Street.

Happy, Joyous and Free Group

A new alcoholics anonymous group has started up in Williams. The group meets Mondays for Big Book topic open discussion, Wednesdays for Big Book study and Saturdays for open discussion. Meetings start at 6:00 at Family Harvest Church 220 S 7th Street.

Al-Anon Thursdays

Held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

Parks Area Connection Meetings

The Parks community is welcome to attend the Parks Area Connection meetings held the first Tuesday of each month. The purpose of the Parks Area Connection (PAC) is to provide assistance to persons within the greater Parks area in distress or affected by disaster and to promote and be involved in community activities. For more information, call George Chamber at (254) 652-9688 or email at gchambers52@hotmail.com

To contribute to the community calendar, email editorial@williamsnews.com