Thu, Jan. 19
City makes offer for fire chief in first meeting with new council

Williams Mayor Don Dent swears in new police officers Blake Hanslik and Cody Neitch during the Jan. 13 City Council meeting. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

Williams Mayor Don Dent swears in new police officers Blake Hanslik and Cody Neitch during the Jan. 13 City Council meeting. (Summer Serino/WGCN)

By Summer Serino
Originally Published: January 17, 2023 8:17 p.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The Williams City Council held their first meeting of the year Jan. 13.

The council voted to offer Chase Pearson the position of Williams Fire Chief.

Mayor Don Dent appointed councilmember Frank McNelly to the position of Vice Mayor.

The council filled its council liaison positions, where councilmembers volunteer for specific city committees.

McNelly will serve as council liaison for city waste water and sewer matters. Lee Payne will serve as council liaison for the electric system, golf committee and the fire department. Mike Cowen will serve as council liaison for the airport commission, historic commission and the fire department. Fritsinger will serve as council liaison for the airport commission. Michelle Campbell will serve as council liaison for parks and recreation. Dent will serve as council liaison for housing, along with City Clerk and Human Resources Director Pamela Galvan.

Councilmember Ken Edes has been nominated to serve as council liaison for the fire department and the streets committee.

City manager Tim Petitt and Public Works Director Aaron Anderson will also serve on the streets committee.

In other council news:

Williams police officers Blake Hanslik and Cody Neitch were sworn in.

Community outreach voordinator for Coconino Community College, Cheyenne Grabiec, presented the next steps forPproposition 438 to the council. Prop 438 was passed in May 2022 and placed an increase in primary property taxes to fund CCC. The $6 million increase in tax revenue will be used to continue and expand career and technical programs, expand and offer new career and technical programs and expand scholarship opportunities.

Councilmembers voted to approve a rezoning request by Steve Iverson. He asked that a 2.6 acre parcel be rezoned from commercial to residential.

The council members also approved a resolution for the execution and delivery of the Natural Gas Hedge Implementation Agreement. The agreement will work as insurance for the city against spikes in natural gas prices.

