Human remains found in tent north of Seligman
SELIGMAN, Ariz. – Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of human remains at a campsite north of Seligman.
On Jan. 8, YCSO deputies responded to the report of a deceased person just north of Seligman.
The reporting party located a vehicle and a collapsed tent on an empty parcel near the reporting party’s residence.
The party discovered the body in the tent and scattered from animal activity, the sheriff’s office said.
“Due to the condition of the remains, positive identification is not available now,” they said.
Foul play is not suspected at this time.
The scene and findings are currently being investigated by YCSO.
