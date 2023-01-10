OFFERS
CCSO deputies respond to homicide in Kachina Village

Collin Toerner-Todd was booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for second degree homicide, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.(CCSO)

Originally Published: January 10, 2023 10:26 a.m.

FLAGSTAFF, Ariz. — On Jan. 2 at approximately 11:03 p.m. Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Deputies responded to Hano Tr. in the Kachina Village neighborhood for a report of a shooting.

Upon arrival Deputies located one deceased subject later identified as Bryan Teague, a 64-year-old Flagstaff male. Deputies took another subject into custody on arrival. The subject taken into custody was identified as Collin Toerner-Todd, a 23-year-old Flagstaff male. Toerner-Todd was later booked into the Coconino County Detention Facility for second degree homicide, aggravated assault and disorderly conduct with a weapon.

The investigation is ongoing by the Coconino County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division and the Coconino County Medical Examiner’s Office. No other information is available currently.

The Sheriff’s Office is asking the public to contact Silent Witness at 928-774-6111 if they have any information regarding this incident.

