Ash Fork Young Marines visit Pearl Harbor Memorial
Originally Published: January 10, 2023 10:59 a.m.
Ash Fork Young Marines took a trip to the Pearl Harbor Memorial. Their experience included beach clean up, wreath laying ceremonies, community service opportunities that support veterans, an overnight on USS Missouri, visit to USS Arizona and a Pearl Harbor Memorial Parade.
