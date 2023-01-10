Around the Rim: Week of Jan. 11

Tusayan Town Council Meeting Jan. 10

The Tusayan Town Council will meet at 3 p.m. Jan. 10 at Town Hall. Those who cannot attend in person may join the meeting via Zoom. Instructions are available on the town’s website.

Please note new council members will be sworn in at this month’s meeting.

Acoustic open mic night at the Rec Center Jan. 11

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host an acoustic open mic night beginning at 7 p.m. Jan. 11. This event is free and open to the community.

For more information or to sign up, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Flagstaff bowling and shopping via the Rec Center Jan. 12

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will be offering a group trip to Flagstaff for bowling and shopping Jan. 12. Cost is $22.50 per person, plus the cost of admission for bowling.

For more information or to sign up, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Pool tournament at the Rec Center Jan. 13

The Grand Canyon Rec Center will host a pool tournament at 6 p.m. Jan. 13. Cost is $2 per person.

For more information or to sign up, contact the Rec Center at (928) 638-3389.

Phantoms boys and girls basketball Jan. 13

Grand Canyon Phantoms boys and girls basketball teams will take on the Fredonia Lynx Jan. 13 in Fredonia.

The JV girls kick things off at 2:30 p.m., followed by the JV boys at 4 p.m., the varsity girls at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity boys at 7 p.m.

Phantoms boys and girls basketball Jan. 14

Grand Canyon Phantoms boys and girls basketball teams will take on the El Capitan Vaqueros Jan. 14 in in the high school gym.

The JV girls kick things off at 2:30 p.m., followed by the JV boys at 4 p.m., the varsity girls at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity boys at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon School PTA Meeting Jan. 17

The Grand Canyon School PTA will meet virtually at 6 p.m. Jan. 17 via Zoom.

Instructions for attending the meeting are available by calling the school office at (928) 638-2461.

Phantoms boys and girls basketball Jan. 18

Grand Canyon Phantoms boys and girls basketball teams will take on the Greyhills Knights Jan. 18 in Tuba City.

The JV girls kick things off at 2:30 p.m., followed by the JV boys at 4 p.m., the varsity girls at 5:30 p.m. and the varsity boys at 7 p.m.

Grand Canyon School Board Meeting Jan. 18

The Grand Canyon School Board will meet at 6 p.m. Jan. 18 in the board room. Participants can also attend via Zoom.

Instructions for attending the meeting virtually are available by calling the school office at (928) 638-2461.

Tusayan Library services available every Friday

The town of Tusayan will host community library services, along with children’s story time and crafts, at Town Hall from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. every Friday in January.

Narcotics Anonymous

Narcotics Anonymous is offered at the Grand Canyon Recreation Center in Grand Canyon Village on Thursdays at 6:30 p.m. More information is available from Kenny B. at (541) 324-5573.

Grand Canyon and Tusayan community wellness meetings

Bi-monthly community wellness meetings occur the first and third Wednesday of every month from 2:30-3:30 p.m. The public is welcome to provide updates they’d like to share or ask questions or concerns regarding wellness and safety for the Grand Canyon community. Meeting Dial-in: 866-564-9784. Participant Passcode: 2065751

CASA seeks advocates

CASA of Coconino County recruits, trains and supports volunteers to represent the best interests of abused and neglected children in the courtroom and other settings. CASA is currently looking for foster families. Interested parties can contact Felicia Bicknell at fbicknell@courts.az.gov.

