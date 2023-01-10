Arizona residents get free admission to state parks MLK Day
ARIZONA — Get out and explore the great outdoors over the upcoming three-day weekend. Once again, Arizona State Parks and Trails will offer free admission to all Arizona residents on Jan. 16 for Martin Luther King, Jr. Day.
Entrance fees at the more than 30 state parks and natural areas will be waived for all Arizona residents on Jan. 16, 2023. Visitors must show an Arizona ID for free entrance. Fees will still apply at Yuma Territorial Prison State Historic Park, for tours at Kartchner Caverns State Park and Riordan Mansion State Historic Park, camping, special events and concessions.
"Arizona’s amazing parks and outdoor spaces are the perfect way to spend a long weekend," said Bob Broscheid, executive director of Arizona State Parks and Trails. "Admission is free for all Arizona residents in honor of the holiday. I encourage people to explore and enjoy the diversity, beauty, and fantastic weather their home state offers."
There are plenty of ways to enjoy a week or a weekend in the parks. Check out the pre-planned road trips, make a camping reservation, then hit the road. There are opportunities to hike, fish, camp, boat, or learn about Arizona’s history.
Information provided by Arizona State Parks and Trails
