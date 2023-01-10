Areas of Williams see up to 14 inches of snow over two-week period of winter storms

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — The New Year was rung in with a winter storm warning for northern Arizona. A series of storms brought gusty southwest winds, widespread rains and a lot of mountain snow to Williams and surrounding communities.

The snow storm began on New Year’s Day, and by Jan. 3 there was a cumulative snow depth of 14 inches in some areas of Williams.

Flagstaff received up to 10 inches of snow and Grand Canyon South Rim received a cumulation of nearly 11 inches of snow.

A flood warning was issued for Oak Creek near Cornville and Sedona on New Years Eve.

The days following the snow storms were mostly cloudy with wind.

Over the weekend, the sun returned to Williams with temperatures reaching 46 degrees.

Information provided by the National Weather Service.