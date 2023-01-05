OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Sat, Jan. 07
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Kaibab firefighters resume pile burning across the forest
Snowy weather creates ideal conditions to reduce hazardous fuels

(Photo/Coconino National Forest)

(Photo/Coconino National Forest)

Originally Published: January 5, 2023 10:57 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — With recent winter storms providing extensive snow cover across much of the Kaibab National Forest, firefighters are taking advantage of prime conditions to reduce hazardous fuels on the landscape. Over the coming weeks, Forest Service firefighters will ignite piles of thinned trees and brush in several locations on both the North and South zones of the Kaibab.

On the South Zone, firefighters are planning to focus on the Parks West area near Spitz Hill this week, before shifting to the Saddle piles adjacent to Parks – a total of 1,000 acres of piles resulting from mechanical thinning work completed last year. In the Williams area, firefighters will look to burn 3,000 acres of machine piles near Bill Williams Mountain, Dogtown Reservoir, and Clover Road. Residents and visitors may see and smell smoke, but impacts are expected to be minimal.

On the North Zone, firefighters will be looking to burn about 931 acres of machine piles east of Jacob Lake along Arizona 89A. Depending on weather conditions, these ignitions could take place anytime in the next two weeks. There may be periodic light smoke impacts to the highway.

If you’re planning to visit the forest, please avoid areas where firefighters are actively burning piles. Watch for signs advising of prescribed fire activity and drive with extra caution when firefighters are working nearby.

Thinning and pile burning is a low-risk means of reducing the buildup of hazardous fuels in the forest. Mechanized equipment and hand logging techniques are used to cut and pile brush, saplings and small trees. When fuel and weather conditions permit safe burning, firefighters will then ignite the piles.

All prescribed burning is subject to approval by the Arizona Department of Environmental Quality. For more information or to review prescribed burn authorizations, visit https://smoke.azdeq.gov.

Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State