Vikings boys post wins at Epic New Year’s Classic in Chandler
By Marilyn R. Sheldon
Originally Published: January 4, 2023 10:20 a.m.
The Williams Boys' Basketball Team pulled off a clutch win at the Epic New Year's Classic in Chandler last weekend.
They entered the finals for third place in the platinum bracket last Friday matched up against Veritas Prep. They cruised to a 47-29 victory, and finished the tourney with a 3-1 record.
