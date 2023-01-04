Lady Vikes pull off win against Miami and take third place in silver bracket of Epic New Year's Classic in Chandler
The Lady Vikes pulled off a win that's usually reserved for the movies.
With 2:34 left on the clock in the fourth quarter, the Lady Vikes were down by 11. Up for grabs was a third-place finish in the silver bracket of the Epic New Year's Classic in Chandler last weekend. The Williams team went to work. Led by guard Kadance Orozco, they began to whittle away at Miami's lead.
Orozco started things off with a two-pointer. Shaelee Echeverria was fouled, and added two more from the free throw stripe. Kai Mortensen was effective from short range, and tallied four free throws.
At the buzzer, Orozco hit another two to seal the 65-58 win.
