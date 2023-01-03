Williams 911: Dec. 19 - 21

The Williams Police Department (WPD) answered the following calls for service (among others) —

• Officers responded to a theft of medication. The report included information that medicine purchased at the pharmacy was now missing from a woman's purse. A theft report was taken however there are no suspects at this time.

• Animal Control Officer removed a raccoon living in a city building.

• Officers responded to a private property accident at Love's. A semi-truck was struck and damaged by another semi-truck while parked. Report taken.

• Officers responded to a report of Trespassing and criminal damage at a location on Garland Prairie Rd. A neighbor reported new vehicle tracks in the snow entering a rural property. Officers discovered a large encampment with damage and large amounts of trash on the property. A woman was located living at the location. She had previously been advised to stay off the property. She was arrested and booked for felony trespass and criminal littering. The victim was advised of the offense.

• Officers took a found property report at Love's Truck Stop. A firearm was recovered and placed into property for safe keeping.

• Officers responded to a report of a non- injury accident on Rt66 and Echo Canyon. A vehicle lost control on the snowy road and crashed into rocks. Report taken.

• Officers responded to Lake Ellen for a report of illegal dumping. A subject dumped an old camper shell after being advised not to. Case pending contact with the subject.

• Offices responded to multiple snow related incidents.

• Officers responded to a report of a theft of computer and phone devices at Loves Truck Stop. No suspects at this time.

• Officers responded to disturbance at a local bar. An intoxicated subject felt threatened by other patrons. The customer was advised to leave the business by the manager.

• Officers responded to a report of harassment a Loves Truck Stop. A third party reported an altercation between drivers at the fuel pumps. Officers contacted the subjects and mediated the argument No case filed.

• Officers responded to a report of suspicious activity and trespassing at a local residence. Construction workers from a next door project were seen on surveillance video crossing the reporting party’s property. The subject requested notification of a trespass order to the construction workers.

• Officers responded to a report of trespassing at a local residence. A local man was parked in the driveway of the property owner who wanted him removed and trespassed. The man was contacted and advised of the trespass order. He complied after the warning.

• Officers responded to a parking complaint on private property. The owner was located and removed the vehicle.

• Officers took a welfare call on a six year old child. A custody and court dispute was involved.

