OFFERS
928 Media Lab
SUBMISSIONS
General Submissions Place an Ad Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Submit Event
MEDIA
Archives: Pre-Web Free Newsletter Other Publications Parade Magazine Photo Galleries
COMMUNITY
About Us Chamber Events Discovery Map Event Calendar Grand Canyon Tour Guide Williams Business Alliance Williams Tour Guide
e-Edition
WILLIAMS LOCAL NEWS
GRAND CANYON LOCAL NEWS
REGIONAL & STATE
SPORTS
OUT OF THE PAST
OPINION
FEATURES
MILESTONES
OBITUARIES
CLASSIFIEDS
CONTACT
E-EDITION
MORE
About Us Parade Magazine Chamber Events Discovery Map 928 Media Lab Archives: Pre-Web Newsletter Event Calendar Other Publications Photo Galleries Place an Ad General Submissions Subscriber Services (Start / Stop) Williams Business Alliance

Subscribe Now
Williams News Logo
Grand Canyon News Logo

Trusted local news leader for Williams AZ and the Grand Canyon

Thu, Jan. 05
Weather
Subscriber Services
Contact Us
News Tips
Public Notices

Snow in Williams: Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert

A blanket of white snow covers Williams, Arizona following a snow storm. (Photo/Judy Martinez)

A blanket of white snow covers Williams, Arizona following a snow storm. (Photo/Judy Martinez)

Originally Published: January 3, 2023 11:44 a.m.

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona’s high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year.

Communities near Williams received as much as a foot of snow on Dec. 28 before the storm moved east and out of the state. Travel was slow on major roadways and local streets, with some sections shut down at least temporarily.

Power outages also were reported earlier in the day, but much of the service had been stored by later that afternoon.

Meanwhile in Phoenix, residents woke up to heavy rain that subsided to intermittent light showers by mid-day.

Associated Press contributed to this article.

Photo Gallery

Snow in Williams: Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert
Donate Report a Typo Contact
Most Read
7 days
30 days

SUBMIT FEEDBACK

Click Below to:

Contact Us
Submit Questions, Comments, or Story Ideas

Subscribe

* indicates required
Websites
Sports
Obituaries
Regional & State