Snow in Williams: Storm dumps heavy snow in northern Arizona, rain in desert

WILLIAMS, Ariz. — A winter storm dumped several inches of snow in Arizona’s high country and rain in the deserts, with more precipitation on the way through the new year.

Communities near Williams received as much as a foot of snow on Dec. 28 before the storm moved east and out of the state. Travel was slow on major roadways and local streets, with some sections shut down at least temporarily.

Power outages also were reported earlier in the day, but much of the service had been stored by later that afternoon.

Meanwhile in Phoenix, residents woke up to heavy rain that subsided to intermittent light showers by mid-day.

Associated Press contributed to this article.