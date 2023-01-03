Community calendar: Week of Jan. 4

Youth basketball meeting

The Williams Recreation Department is holding a meeting on Jan. 4 at 6 p.m. for those interested in coaching or helping boys and girls basketball. For children interested in playing, forms to sign up are avaliable at the Rec Center.

Holiday Celebration of the Arts at the Gallery in Williams

The Gallery in Williams will be featuring festive and original artwork and handmade crafts perfect for holiday gift-giving from November to January. It is located on the corner of Route 66 and 2nd Street and open daily from 10am to 7pm.

Little League volunteers needed

The 2023 Little League season is scheduled to open for registration Jan. 1, 2023, but before that can happen there are some key volunteer positions needing to be filled. Little League needs umpires, score keepers and cook shack helpers.

Umpires will be reimbursed for their time. Training camps and local training will be provided.

Anyone interested can contact williamslittleleague@gmail.com for more information.

Winter coats for students

As the weather gets colder WUSD wants to make sure all students have a warm coat to wear.Any child in need of a coat can reach out to Mr. Wollman at awollman@wusd2.org or 928-635-4428 x 305 WEMS has a large collection of donated new and gently used winter coats.

Williams Senior Center Thrift Shop

The Williams Senior Center Thrift Shop is now open Saturdays from 9 a.m. to noon. Regular hours for the shop are Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Donations are accepted of good gently used items. The store is locaed inside the Senior Center at 850 West Grant Ave.

Al-Anon Thursdays

Held every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at 202 W Grant Ave in Williams. For more information, call Shelly at (928) 853-7706.

Williams Writers’ Workshop Wednesdays

Writers of all ages, genres and experience levels are welcome. Workshops are held every Wednesday at 4 p.m. at the Williams Public Library located at 113 South First Street.

Williams City Council meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams City Council meetings on the second and fourth Thursdays each month. Meetings are at City Hall on First Street at 7 p.m. See williamsaz.gov for meeting agendas.

WUSD Governing Board meetings

The public is invited to attend Williams Unified School District Governing Board meetings on second and fourth Wednesdays each month. Meetings are at Williams High School culinary room at 6 p.m. See WUSD2.org for meeting agendas.

